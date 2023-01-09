Scene: Philadelphia Fund Alliance Gala The Philadelphia Fund Alliance Raises $125,000
The Philadelphia Fund Alliance (PFA), a group of Philadelphia-based asset management industry professionals, is pleased to announce that it raised $125,000 at its annual fundraising gala on Nov. 4, benefiting Commonwealth Youthchoirs, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Germantown that transforms the lives of young people through the power of music. Since its inception in 2016, PFA has raised close to $600,000 for Greater Philadelphia area charities.
The annual fundraiser not only supports a great cause, but it also highlights Philadelphia’s deep roots and influence in national financial markets and services, including traditional mutual funds and alternative asset vehicles.
