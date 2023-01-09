Scene: Philadelphia Fund Alliance Gala The Philadelphia Fund Alliance Raises $125,000

January 9, 2023 by HughE Dillon

The Philadelphia Fund Alliance (PFA), a group of Philadelphia-based asset management industry professionals, is pleased to announce that it raised $125,000 at its annual fundraising gala on Nov. 4, benefiting Commonwealth Youthchoirs, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Germantown that transforms the lives of young people through the power of music. Since its inception in 2016, PFA has raised close to $600,000 for Greater Philadelphia area charities.

Erin McClafferty of BBD, LLP and Nancy Cloran of SEI

Peter Riviello, Dan Porter, Ryan Schrader and Andrew Piazza of Mondrian Investment Partners

The annual fundraiser not only supports a great cause, but it also highlights Philadelphia’s deep roots and influence in national financial markets and services, including traditional mutual funds and alternative asset vehicles.

Joe Del Raso of Troutman Pepper, Matthew Tomasicchio, Chad Gazzillo and Michael Frac of KPMG LLP

Taylor Brody, Zack Bradley, Wesley Davis, Jennifer Hillman, Claire Olivar and Alexa Tzarnas of Stradley Ronon

John Braun of BBD, LLP and Mike Beattie of SEI

Bruce Leto of Stradley Ronon

Dr. Elizabeth Parker of Commonwealth Youthchoirs

Bruce Leto of Stradley Ronon, Frank Van Atta and Dr. Elizabeth Parker of Commonwealth Youthchoirs, and Brian London of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

Robb Muse, Lori Wayne, John Alshefski and Kim Togno of SEI

Andeel Jivraj of EY, Chad Gazzillo of KPMG LLP, and Josh Brinkley of EY

A.J. Lucarini, Samantha Liney, Johnny McDonald, Kate Quinlan and T.J.Melone of PwC

Kate Williams, Paul Ames and Alexandra Parson of Macquarie Asset Management

Jim & Mary Ellen Mahoney of Tait Weller, Joe Del Raso of Troutman Pepper

Stefanie Little and Mac Humble of Chenery Compliance Group, Heather Nichols of Dzuira Compliance Consulting

