TBT Favorite One Shot Photos – Phillies Gala’s and Harrison Ford in Philly

April 30, 2020 by HughE Dillon

When I first started out with Philly Mag, almost a decade ago, besides the party photo columns I had another column called One Shot. One shot was a standalone shot of an event, celebrity or something of interest sorta like Instagram before Instagram was a thing. I thought I would post a few of my favorite from the last decade.

The Hamels Foundation Diamonds and Denim Gala was held every year to raise money for the Hamels Foundation mission which is dedicated to enriching the lives of children through the power of education by giving them the tools they need to achieve their goals.

Cole and Heidi Hamels, with Johari Smith Rollins and Jimmy Rollins are pictured here at 2013 gala held at the Crystal Tea Room. It was always a laid back event with everyone wearing their denim. There was a cocktail party, a sit down dinner and live entertainment including LeeAnne Rimes and Tony Orlando for the first annual event, and John legend at the third annual event. Not only were Cole Hamels and Jimmy Rollins on the 2008 Phillies Dream Team, but they were both philanthropic with their time and money each hosted annual galas to raise money which would help disadvantaged youth in our area. Along with their teammates Ryan Howard,

Carlos Ruiz, Shane Victorino and Chase Utley. It was a great time for me as a new social photographer to get to know them, and earn their respect and trust to get the shots I needed for my outlets. These types of charity events don’t really happen with the players these days.

This photo of Harrison Ford filming a movie in Philly called Paranoia. It was a great summer. Paranoia is a 2013 American thriller film directed by Robert Luketic. Barry L. Levy and Jason Hall wrote the screenplay, loosely based on the 2004 novel of the same name by Joseph Finder. It stars Liam Hemsworth, (Who brought his then girlfriend Miley Cyrus to the set everyday for the first month until she became too much of a distraction as her legions of fans would follow. She was asked to not show up at the set anymore. This is when she began exploring Philly, especially South Street, Philly Thrift for AIDS and got her famous locks cut off into a pixie cut. The duo had been staying at the aka Rittenhouse, and Miley would walk her dog every day at the park, nearly unnoticed. Then the fans found her at the aka and would wait every day for her to exit. The couple then moved to the St. James where they rented an apartment for the duration of the filming.)

Gary Oldman, Amber Heard, and Harrison Ford. The film was released on August 16, 2013 and bombed at the box office, grossing $16 million against a budget of $35 million. It was described as “clichéd and unoriginal” by review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, where it has a 7% approval rating.[4] (Harrison really has to give up flying, earlier this week he was cited by the FAA for improper crossing an active runway. BTW Harrison Ford is married to actress Calista Flockhart, who grew up in Medford NJ. Flockhart attended Shawnee High School. Following graduation in 1983, Flockhart attended Glassboro State College (now Rowan University) ) appeared in my August 2012 Philly Mag One Shot Column.

It went like this: Food for thought? Was Harrison Ford thinking about what he was going to have for dinner at Rouge last night? Because that’s where he went about an hour after I snapped this shot on the set of Paranoia, which was filming at 12th and Walnut streets…. By the way, I’d like to thank the Starbucks at 12th and Walnut for letting me sit there for seven hours to get the shots I needed yesterday. I think I tried everything on their menu to “pay for my seat.” I especially liked their chicken salad sandwich with cranberries. (Yes, I shot this photo through their window.) Head on over to Philly Mag to read the rest of the column and see where the cast were spotted. They were an active bunch Philly Mag One Shot Column

